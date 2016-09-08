Insurance commissioner announces release of consumer guide on annuities

Before coming to Foxdale Village two years ago, Bernie and Ingrid Hoffnar thought about investing in an annuity. They needed supplemental income to make their new living situation work.
“We knew what we had with our retirement and our social security and we needed an additional element to make the cash flow adequate,” Bernie, 81, said. “And that’s why we searched for an annuity.”
After consulting with a financial adviser from Foxdale, they decided on a course of action. It was the best-case scenario, Bernie said.
But the search can often be precarious for many who are looking to retire and keep their nest eggs protected.
On Thursday at Foxdale Village, Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller entreated the crowd to take the necessary precautions to retire responsibly and understand the often confusing, sometimes mercenary world of annuities and insurance. In conjunction with the talk, Miller, who took office in January 2015, announced the statewide release of “The Do’s and Don’ts of Annuities,” a consumer guide outlining the risks and outcomes when purchasing an annuity.
“The insurance department has been very committed to fulfilling (Gov. Tom Wolf’s) promise of government that works, and for my department that means two things,” she said. “First, consumer protection: making sure consumers get what they pay for when they buy insurance and that insurers follow state laws and regulations. And consumer outreach and education have also really been priorities for the department: helping consumer understand how the insurance products they’re buying work and how the products might be best for them.”
Miller provided an overview of the guide, detailing the differences among fixed, equity-indexed and variable annuities and also stressing caution when purchasing. At one point, David Buono, the Insurance Department’s consumer liaison, role-played with representatives from AARP a skit in which a salesperson comes to a potential buyer’s home. Within the mise-en-scène, he plied the couple with offers for food, implored them to act immediately, spun chicanery while spinning gold — all things Miller and the AARP representatives told the crowd to be wary of when meeting with a seller.
“There is no such thing as a free lunch,” Miller said.
Yet “free lunches” are often one way sellers begin their pitch to consumers. Mary Bach, the chair of the consumer issues task force for AARP, warned against “slick sales pitches promising high returns with little to no risk.” Legitimate brokers, she said, must be registered or licensed in Pennsylvania to do business. When a seller is peddling nostrum, that’s often not the case.
“Enjoy the meal,” she said, “but be very wary of the deal.”
Each of the speakers stressed seeking out the right parties for information; one of the best resources is the Insurance Department itself. Customers can call the Consumer Services Bureau at 877-881-6388 or visit the department’s website.
“It’s hard to make insurance sexy,” Miller said, “but we can make it more accessible.”
Pennsylvania is the fifth largest insurance market in the country and 14th largest in the world in terms of premium volume. According to a Boston College study, more than 1.5 million complaints related to financial fraud were submitted in 2011 — an increase of 62 percent over a three-year period. The total loss for victims? About $1.5 billion.
For Hoffnar, talks such as Thursday’s are invaluable. The Federal Trade Commission noted baby boomers and older seniors, who often have greater assets than the general population, are prime targets for perpetrators of fraud.
“It’s so easy — like they say, there’s a pool of money out there and we’re vulnerable,” he said. “The information they provided is essential.”
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments