Spring Mills restaurant and wine bar holds soft opening

Food and wine have been intertwined since ancient times. In ancient Greece, poets and historians eulogized viniculture, ascribing nature’s nectar to specific deities. In ancient Egypt, the pharaohs used wines from the Nile Delta in ceremonies, and today hieroglyphs of grapevines still grace the surface of dusty wine jars.
The pairing persists at Sláinte Cafe and Hungry Run Wine and Spirits, a combined dining experience located at 430 Mountain Back Road in Spring Mills. The restaurant and wine bar held a soft opening last week and will hold an open house 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 24 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 25. No official grand opening date has been set.
“It’s just another great venue with fantastic food and great wine and spirits,” said Katy Flood, the director of marketing for Hungry Run.
Chef Margherita Hannon, who runs Sláinte with her husband, Rex, said the kitchen is connected right to the dining area.
“You can watch me cook in the kitchen,” she said.
The Hannons also manage the catering and events site Marrara’s at Tussey a floor up. Margherita, a chef for about 25 years, has had her catering business for about a decade. She said opening Sláinte, a Gaelic term comparable to “cheers” in English, was just part of the plan.
“The busier I am, the better,” she said.
The cafe features locally-sourced ingredients spun with some international flair. Flood, who has sampled “a lot” of Hannon’s food over the past fortnight, recommended the salads, the ribeye and, her favorite, the Reuben.
There’s also an authentic Philadelphia cheesesteak: Hannon’s parents both owned restaurants in the state’s largest city.
As for the wines, options abound. Merlot, Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon and more are available for tasting and purchase.
The restaurant and wine bar is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
