Forever 21 opens under 10 store in State College

Forever 21, a fast-fashion retailer tailored to young adults, officially opened an Under 10 store in the Nittany Mall last week.
True to the name, everything in the store is $10 or under.
“Everyone wants to know when this promotion is ending, and it’s not,” said Lauren Lykens, an assistant manager. “It’s always going to be $10 or under as long as we’re open.”
The opening comes at a time when fast-fashion is slowing down. Retailers H&M and Urban Outfitters, direct competitors with Forever 21, reported weak returns in the second quarter — H&M’s sales growth was the weakest in three years, according to Bloomberg — and mall shopping continues to lose ground to the online marketplace. This is especially true for teens and young adults, who spend about five hours a day on their smartphones, according to research by British psychologists.
In State College, with its concentration of college-aged shoppers, recent openings run counter to the trend. H&M, for instance, plans to open a store in the downtown Fraser Centre by early October.
A corollary of the shift to online shopping, stores that do open brick-and-mortar locations tend to be smaller. In recent years, Forever 21 has looked to downsize its largest locations after problems arose in filling the spaces with merchandise. Target’s new store, which is opening alongside the Fraser Centre H&M in October, is a “flexible-format,” or smaller-scale store suited for urban areas.
Lykens said the Under 10 store is getting new shipments every day. The location held a job fair in August and has about 20 employees.
Comments