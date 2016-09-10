Business

September 10, 2016 6:43 AM

SAS bans travelers from using Samsung phone after fires

Scandinavian Airlines is banning passengers from using the new Samsung Note 7 smartphone on its flights because of concern about fires.

The Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

SAS spokesman Fredrik Henriksson says he expects "good understanding from our customers" to not use or charge one, or stow it in checked baggage.

Henriksson told The AP that it was a "ban, not just a recommendation" like the one issued Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration which said it can't prohibit the devices until the Consumer Product Safety Commission issues a recall.

Singapore Airlines already has prohibited the use or charging of the Galaxy device during flights while others have said they would tell passengers not to check the Galaxy phone and to leave it switched off during flights.

