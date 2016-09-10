FIFA sees progress in WCup stadium in St. Petersburg

A top official from football's governing body says he is satisfied with progress in the construction of a 2018 World Cup stadium in St. Petersburg, which is years behind schedule and vastly over its original budget.
The stadium, which is to host next year's Confederations Cup matches, was meant to be completed in 2008 and is six times over its original budget.
A FIFA delegation visited the stadium on Saturday and the federation's director of competitions, Colin Smith, said progress "is clearly visible today."
Smith added: "We've received guarantees from the (St. Petersburg) governor that the stadium will be commissioned at the end of the year."
