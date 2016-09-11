Business

Libyan troops recapture key oil terminals from militia

Libyan officials say forces loyal to a powerful general have recaptured two key oil terminals from militias in a surprise attack.

By RAMI MUSA Associated Press
BENGHAZI, Libya

Forces led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter took over the Ras Lanuf and al-Sidra terminals on Libya's Mediterranean coast on Sunday and hope to seize a third terminal, al-Zueitina.

The majority of Libya's oil exports went through the three terminals before a militia known as Petroleum Facilities Guards seized them about two years ago.

The return of the oil terminals could help Libya recover from the turmoil that has gripped the country since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi. The resumption of oil exports would help address Libya's severe cash crunch.

