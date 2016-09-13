Restaurant to open Wednesday in Bellefonte

The former Cafe on the Park, located at 325 W. High St. in Bellefonte, will reopen on Wednesday under different ownership and a different name.
Wine and Cafe on the Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on its first day of business, according to a company Facebook post. A grand opening celebration is planned for Sept. 24, featuring live music from Biscuit Jam from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cafe on the Park was sold to Elwin Stewart and Barb Christ, the owners of the Happy Valley Vineyard and Winery, earlier this year.
The new eatery, which features an outdoor deck area, will offer wraps, soups and salads. Stewart mentioned the Genoa salami as a good pairing with the red wines.
“We’ll sell wine by the bottle and wine by the glass,” Stewart said.
The tentative hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Stewart said the hours might change depending on customer feedback.
“Sunday is an option,” he said. “We want to see what our potential customer base would like from us.”
Stewart said the eatery will feature live music every Saturday night.
“It’s a nice setting right near the waterway," he said.
