Up to 4 banks interested in Mountaintop region

The residents of Snow Shoe are still staring down the dark tunnel that their local bank will soon be no more.
But there may be a light at the end of that tunnel. On Tuesday, Centre County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Mark Higgins announced that there are a few opportunities to have a new financial institution in the Mountaintop region.
In a letter dated Aug. 19, First National Bank notified customers that it is combining its Snow Shoe branch with its location in Bellefonte at 137 N. Allegheny St. The Snow Shoe branch, the letter stated, will close on Nov. 18 and any accounts will be transferred to the Bellefonte location three days later.
Two weeks ago, Higgins announced he had been working with the Snow Shoe borough to try to find a replacement bank, saying, “If there is a small bank or credit union listening ... We would love to hear from you.”
During the board’s regular Tuesday meeting, Higgins said four financial institutions have shown interest in setting up a branch in the Mountaintop region. Two institutions are “very interested,” he said, a third has a deadline of Friday and the fourth will likely drop out.
“I’m hoping that we can, by the end of the year, have a new financial institution in Snow Shoe,” he said.
Higgins said all the institutions would like to remain confidential for now, but the commissioners hope by the end of the week the decision-making can be turned over to the committees and leaders of Snow Shoe borough, Snow Shoe Township and Burnside Township.
Higgins thanked the staff and leadership in the Mountaintop region for their hard work in handling the issue.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments