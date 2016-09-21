Cleary University, Detroit church team on education effort

Cleary University and a Detroit church are teaming up on a new campus focused on business and entrepreneurship education.
An event to discuss the partnership involving Little Rock Baptist Church is planned for Thursday. Starting in January, students will have the chance to attend classes and training programs at the Considine Little Rock Family Center, a former Detroit recreation center.
Classes include short-term and accelerated programs for students to earn select credentials and certifications, as well as four-year undergraduate degrees. Pastor Jim Holley says in a statement: "Education is the only way out of poverty. This new campus is about transforming lives."
Cleary University is a private, nonprofit business school with a main campus in Livingston County and other satellite campuses in Michigan.
---
Online:
http://www.cleary.edu
http://www.historiclittlerockbc.org
