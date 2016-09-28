H&M opening to include recycling program, mystery credit

H&M, the fast-fashion retailer, promotes stylish clothes at a college budget. As part of that image, the store plans to offer an unspecified amount of store credit to its first 200 shoppers when it opens at noon Oct. 6 in the Fraser Centre.
Ambitious — and punctual — shoppers will get a chance to receive a “fashion pass,” which affords the user a mystery amount of store credit up to $300, the company announced in a Facebook post. Customers can also receive 15 percent off their next purchase if they bring in old garments before the noon opening besides a chance to win a $50 to $500 gift card. The garments will be recycled according to the post.
Shoppers must be 15 years or older to receive the fashion pass. The pass must be redeemed on Oct. 6, the company stated, and the “purchase must exceed the monetary value on the scratch-off card.”
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
