Four Hamilton Square Shopping Center businesses to open

Four businesses are targeting to open by early November in the Hamilton Square Shopping Center. The process to update the plaza, located at 224 W. Hamilton Ave. in State College, began about two years ago.
Construction on the 15,092-square-foot expansion began in June. The tenant list includes a hair salon, a financial services group, an educational training facility and a game-room-type facility.
Trombley Real Estate represents the property, which is owned by University Park Plaza Corp.
Frank Savino, an agent with Trombley Real Estate, said one space remains available. The group is looking to add a coffee shop or breakfast place at the location. Savino has reached out to national chains and local businesses to gauge interest.
“The one thing the plaza is missing is that bakery-bagel-type of place,” he said. “I think it’d be a hit for somebody.”
