Target set to open in State College

The Fraser Centre is getting ready to open its doors.
Retailers Target and H&M are slated to open on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The about 28,000-square-foot Target will offer a number of services, including CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks and Target Mobile and Order Pickup. A flexible-format store, the new Target features a design suited for cities and developing neighborhoods. The company added 14 flexible-format stores across the country during the past three years.
Fast-fashion retailer H&M announced deals for its first 200 shoppers on Thursday. The about 19,000-square-foot store will be the company’s 21st in the state. The U.S. is H&M’s second-largest market behind Germany.
Both retailers will be at street level of the 13-story, mixed-use Fraser Centre.
Fraser Centre’s other tenants include a 158-room Hyatt Place Hotel, a Federal Taphouse second-floor bar and restaurant and 26 residential condominium units slated for levels nine through 12. The one- to three-bedroom condominiums are set to be completed in the spring.
