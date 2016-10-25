$25 million released to help residents with energy costs

The Administration for Children and Families has released more than $25 million to help low-income residents in New Hampshire with their heating and cooling costs.
The administration announced the release of the federal funds on Tuesday.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, provides funding to help people pay their energy bills and weatherize their homes for energy improvements. LIHEAP is run by the Office of Community Services at the Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families.
Officials say anyone interested in applying for energy assistance should contact their local LIHEAP agency.
