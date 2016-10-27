Big Bite Wings opens in State College

Zee Elhaj knows his downtown eatery is a staple among the late-night crowd.
“I feel like a lot of people look at Are U Hungry as a late-night spot, so we’re not on their mind during the day,” he said.
But with baskets of wings, tenders and waffle fries, the owner of Are U Hungry is looking to burn more than the midnight oil. He opened Big Bite Wings and More in the same space at 111 Sowers St. in State College on Monday, bringing a slightly different flair from Are U Hungry’s hearty cheesesteaks and burgers.
Besides wings and homemade sauces, Big Bite features wraps and an assortment from the lunch-sandwich canon: BLTS, chicken-bacon-ranch and egg-and-bacon sandwiches are just a few examples.
“The idea behind Big Bite was to do something to complement Are U Hungry,” Elhaj said. “Basically because we felt like we could do better business at lunch time so we’re focusing on the wraps on that part, and so far we’re getting great feedback from everyone that has come in this week and over the last few months.”
Big Bite held a soft opening in June. With its grand opening, it is currently holding several specials. More details are on its Facebook page.
Big Bite’s and Are U Hungry’s hours are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Comments