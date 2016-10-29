Pot ballot drives put medical, recreational users at odds

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

2:29 Tim Kaine introduced at Florida fundraiser by Pusha T

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

1:47 White Out Game

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

2:01 Trump strikes back at Biden, Michelle Obama stumps for Clinton again