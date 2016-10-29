Georgia could have good pecan crop despite Hurricane Matthew

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

2:29 Tim Kaine introduced at Florida fundraiser by Pusha T

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

2:16 Linebackers Cabinda and Bell talk about their return

2:21 Franklin celebrated Ohio win but has moved on to Purdue