The Latest: Redskins, Bengals score TDs on opening drives

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

2:13 Penn State honors 1966 team

2:29 Tim Kaine introduced at Florida fundraiser by Pusha T

1:57 Penn State football team photo day

2:01 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make