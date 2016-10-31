Car Sharing program to launch in downtown Baton Rouge

Workers and residents in downtown Baton Rouge will soon have a new way to get around.
The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2eqRTZe) Zipcar, a company that rents vehicles by the hour and day, is beginning a four-car pilot program following the success of its business at LSU, where it began operations earlier this year.
Officials hope the new endeavor will benefit individual drivers and local government.
John Price, the mayor's assistant chief administrative officer, says city-parish government may be able to save local taxpayers money by occasionally sending employees out to job sites in a short-term rental.
Zipcar costs are slightly variable, though generally users sign up for a $15 to $25 fee and pay a $7 monthly membership.
Comments