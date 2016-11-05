Veteran helps other veterans navigate college

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

2:24 Penn State wrestling's Sanderson excited for season

2:34 Gifted - official trailer

3:45 James Franklin talks "steady progress"

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013

2:01 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit