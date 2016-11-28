AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 3 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 3 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.08 per gallon. That's about 23 cents more than it was at the same point last year.
The lowest average price was about $2 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area, while the highest average was about $2.14 per gallon in the Marquette area.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
---
Online:
http://www.fuelgaugereport.com
Comments