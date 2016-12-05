Feds: Former income tax preparer failed to report income

A former Gulfport income tax preparer and business owner has admitted he didn't report all of his income and falsified clients' tax returns.
A federal indictment accused Jeremi Washington under-reported his income for 2009 by $243,906 and failed to file his taxes for calendar years 2010 and 2011. And he filed returns for clients while knowing they did not qualify for certain deductions.
The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2gb17fP ) Washington pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge Thursday in U.S. District Court.
He owned and operated Flash Financial.
Washington faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine and restitution at his sentencing March 1.
A federal grand jury indicted Washington on six additional counts; those will be dismissed in exchange for his plea.
