Secret Santa pays nearly $5K in layaways at Ohio Wal-Mart

A Secret Santa has paid off nearly $5,000 in shoppers' layaways at a southwest Ohio Wal-Mart store.
Store manager Darren Dooley tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News (http://bit.ly/2hvjACc ) the anonymous Santa paid off layaway items at a Wal-Mart store in Middletown last week. He did the same thing last year as well.
Dooley says he knows the person's identity, but that he doesn't want it revealed.
Dooley says layaways have also been paid at other Wal-Mart stores in the region.
Ceceli Abernathy was told the Secret Santa had paid off her $50 deficit for toys she purchased for her daughter at a Wal-Mart in Dayton. The Kettering woman called it a beautiful gesture.
