Indiana site along I-69 extension now ready for development

Officials in southern Indiana say a more than 340-acre site near the region's Interstate 69 extension is moving closer to development.
The Pike County Economic Development Corporation says a state agency recently declared the tract as site Certified Silver.
That designation means the land has a clear title, access to utilities, local support and other qualities that make it ripe for development. The site is a half-mile from I-69's State Road 61 interchange near Petersburg, about 40 miles northeast of Evansville.
Bill Konyha is executive director of Indiana's Office of Community and Rural Affairs. He tells The Dubois County Herald (http://bit.ly/2hVIURr ) that the location offers a "perfect storm" for economic development.
The site owned by Solar Sources Inc. is part of an 8,000-acre tract that coal company also owns.
