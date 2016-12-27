Woman dead after car hits her electric scooter

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State Pause

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game.

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:46 Blade Runner 2049 Announcement