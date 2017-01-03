New Mexico counties lead in Permian Basin oil, gas output

0:24 Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears Pause

1:01 Penn State players walk off the field after Rose Bowl

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

0:43 USC is presented with the Rose Bowl trophy

0:24 Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

1:52 McSorley and Barkley talk USC defense

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate bring Penn State, USC fans together

2:19 James Franklin gave his players some advice at the Rose Bowl