Fed Raises Interest Rates. Savers Can Expect to See Saving Account Rates Rise

Fed Raises Interest Rates. Savers Can Expect to See Saving Account Rates RiseBy Allison Smith
On December 14, 2016, the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage point, to 0.75 percent. This is only the second rate hike by the Fed in the last 10 years, and by itself will not have a profound effect on interest rates. However, many forecasts point to several more rate hikes in 2017, which taken together can eventually mean happier days for savers. For credit cards users, not so much.
The Washington Post reports that the Fed is expected to raise rates thrice in 2017, with the fed funds rate finishing the year at 1.4 percent. But if the economy heats up, perhaps as a result of a massive tax cut promised by Mr. Trump, the pace of Fed rate hikes could accelerate dramatically.
It’s StickyMany consumers have witnessed this phenomenon in the past: Fed rate hikes seem to almost immediately raise the interest rates on mortgages, loans and credit cards. On the other hand, savings accounts and CDs have “sticky” interest rates that rise slowly and, it seems, reluctantly. Savers who purchase Treasury debt will see the effect sooner in newly issued bonds, notes and bills. Their existing T-Bonds will suffer a price drop, but that is only a concern to those who sell their bonds before maturity. The worst-hit, in terms of lower prices, will be zero-coupon bonds, which pay all their interest at maturity.
Savers Rejoice, or at Least Grumble LessThe last eight years have been tough on savers, with interest rates so low that you need a microscope to see them. Many money market mutual funds paid well under 1 percent interest. If interest rates continue to rise, however, savers will begin to reap benefits:
- Interest on savings account, certificates of deposit, bonds and money market accounts will rise, creating more income for savers. In fact, a study has shown that the rates on six-month CDs have anticipated fed fund rate hikes – they are the reverse of sticky.
- Employee retirement plans that include a savings component will provide higher returns, which over the long run can make retirement a little nicer.
- New annuities will pay better returns as rates rise. Folks interested in buying fixed annuities will be best served by waiting until interest rates rise substantially rather than locking in today’s puny rates.
- Pension funds will earn more interest income, relieving some of the pressure caused by low returns over the last eight years. Pensioners might see their benefits remain steady rather than suffer further cuts.
- Long-term care insurance premiums may moderate. The insurance companies have been raising these premiums because of punk interest rates, so higher rates mean less expensive LTC insurance. The same benefit will accrue to life insurance policies.
- Internet banks typically offer the best CD and savings account rates. Make sure you stick to banks that are FDIC insured and that require no minimum balance. Credit unions are also excellent sources of high-interest, insured CDs.
- Investors can reduce their risk profiles. Many people dependent on investment income have forsaken safe investments like T-Bonds and CDs in favor of junk bonds and stocks, which are considerably riskier but can provide higher returns. However, investors will want to stay away from long-term debt while interest rates are on the rise and stick to shorter term instruments, such as T-Bills and one year CDs. The reasons are that short term bonds suffer less price loss when interest rates rise, and those who lock up their money right now in long-term CDs will miss out, until their CDs mature, on the coming higher interest rates. A CD ladder of short- and intermediate-term CDs allows you reinvest your maturing CDs at higher rates without waiting too long.
- Higher interest rates help insulate savers from some of the damage caused by inflation. The additional income can help compensate for cheaper money. Furthermore, increases in certain benefits, such as Social Security, are tied to the inflation rate, which usually moves in tandem with interest rates.
