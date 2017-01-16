Home Nursing Agency rebrands

The largest nonprofit hospice provider in Pennsylvania has undergone a refresh in the new year.
Formerly Home Nursing Agency, the organization has rebranded to Family Hospice and Palliative Care. Headquartered in Mount Lebanon, the organization was integrated into University of Pittsburgh Medical Center network earlier in 2017.
“Home Nursing Agency is a trusted provider of home health and hospice services in our region,” Home Nursing Agency President Phil Freeman said in a release. “As our services have expanded through the decades, our focus and expertise on hospice and palliative care have grown stronger. Aligning our hospice brand with Family Hospice offers the distinct opportunity to feature our commitment to this unique and tremendously important mission, across all of the geographies that we serve.”
According to a release, the expansion increased the organization’s service area from 11 to 20 counties in western and central Pennsylvania.
