Parents: Help Your Children Graduate College Without Student Debt

According to a study published by Fidelity Investments, more than 70 percent of parents are putting away money to fund their kids’ college education. Despite that, almost the same percentage of students will graduate college carrying an average of $28,000 in student loan debt. Clearly, there is a gap that needs to be filled. Below, we present some strategies that can assist parents in helping their children graduate college without carrying a massive burden of student loan debt.
Maximize Your 529
Parents can choose from two types of 529 college savings plans, including prepaid plans and savings plans. Prepaid plans are designed based on the cost of attendance at in-state public colleges, while savings plans are typically managed by a financial adviser and function much like a 401(k). Both options are available as state-based 529 plans. However, in states where a tax deduction is offered, it’s usually better to opt for that particular plan. This is because the money that you save can be used for increasing contributions to your 529.
This means that when the time comes for your child to start college, he or she will have more money. While you could select a plan from another state, you should know that tax incentives may not apply if you do not live in that state. It’s always a good idea to carefully review the terms of a plan before making a commitment. Heavy administrative or management fees could reduce the amount that you are able to put away for your child’s education.
Make the Most of Federal Aid Eligibility
Many parents often assume that they would not qualify for federal aid. You might be surprised. Once you have completed and submitted the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA, you will receive a student aid report. This report includes your family’s estimated family contribution, known as your EFC, or the amount that you are expected to contribute. The amount of federal aid for which your child is eligible is based on this number. Additionally, this number is used by many colleges for determining the amount of need-based aid that your child should be awarded.
The income and assets for the student, as well as the parents, are factored into the EFC for dependent students. It’s vital to be aware that various transactions can impact your EFC differently. If you withdraw money from your retirement account or sell an investment property, that transaction is counted as income. That means your Estimated Family Contribution will increase. The more money that your child has in his or her name, the less aid he or she may receive.
It’s also important to be aware that the FAFSA is currently based on tax information from the year before last. To make the most of federal aid eligibility, this means that if you wish to make adjustments to your finances, you should do it during the first half of your student’s junior year of high school. If you are not sure whether you may need to make adjustments to your finances, consider meeting with a financial advisor while your child is still a sophomore in high school. The advisor will determine what, if any changes may be needed to your finances.
Get Your Child Involved
While it’s certainly important for parents to save for their children’s college education, it’s also important for students to learn early on how to handle money. Far too often, college students take out massive student loans far above the amount of money that they actually need for college. As a result, they end up graduating college with a staggering amount of debt that they cannot realistically pay back based on their estimated future earnings.
To help your child understand the consequences of debt, consider giving him or her a small loan that must be repaid with interest. This is a life lesson that could prevent your child from falling into the trap of student loan debt later on.
Saving and paying for college is a fact of life, but with some planning, parents can help ease the burden somewhat without worrying that their children will graduate with a student loan debt burden the size of a mortgage.
