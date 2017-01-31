Student Debt Causing the Boomeranging of Young Adults?

It’s little secret that student debt is a topic of massive concern today. While there are many suggestions regarding what should be done to resolve the issue, it remains a problem that continues to impact much of the country. So much so, in fact, that it could be the reason behind so many young adults boomeranging and returning home to the nest.
According to data published by The Associated Press, there is definitely a link between the number of young adults who return to live with their parents and rising student debt. Many of the young adults clumped together in what is known as the boomerang generation have now been living back at home with their parents for years. Many of them graduated college just as the housing market and financial markets were imploding. At the same time, the new graduates were facing what has become the largest student debt burden in history. It’s not uncommon for many people in their early 20’s to have tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt. Making the situation even worse is the fact that an alarming majority of college graduates are either unemployed or underemployed leading to default. Those who are employed continue to earn substandard wages in jobs that do not even require them to have a college degree at all. The situation has created a vicious cycle in which college grads are struggling to pay off the loans they took out to fund the education they cannot even put to use. As time goes on, boomerang adults discover it has become increasingly difficult to leave their parents’ home.
Employment is not the only obstacle many young adults must overcome. The housing market has also proven to be a detriment. Even those who are employed often discover they simply are not able to afford to move out of their childhood house. First-time homebuyers are facing the fact that home prices are often several times that of their income. With lower wages than they expected, massive amounts of student debt left to repay, and poor credit scores as a result, it’s not uncommon for many boomerangers to feel as though moving out of their parents’ homes is an unobtainable goal. The inability to move out on their own is also creating a ripple effect in other areas. For instance, many young people are also now postponing their plans to marry and form families of their own. In a few years’ time, this trend could well have an impact on society as a whole, including an entire generation of older adults who will one day find themselves faced with the prospect of raising young children because of their decision to delay family planning.
While some boomerang young adults and their parents view the trend as a practical and necessary move, others continue to struggle with the reality. To be certain, the boomerang generation is definitely having an impact on the financial security of their parents, a generation that is aging quickly and facing their own fair share of challenges. At a time when seniors should be enjoying their retirement, many have realized they simply cannot afford to do so when they still have adult children at home to support. It’s not just keeping a roof over their adult children, either. It’s now not uncommon for many people who should be nearing retirement age to be faced with the prospect of paying the parent loans they took out to fund their children’s educations.
While every situation is definitely unique, parents may find it necessary to set certain boundaries and even encourage their adult children to begin taking steps toward independence. This could include asking their boomerang children to contribute toward a share of the household expenses or even contributing in other ways, such as running errands or performing certain duties or chores around the house.
Ultimately, parents may need to determine whether they are helping or enabling an adult child who has returned home due to escalating student loan debt and an untenable employment situation. Regardless of each individual situation, one thing is certain. The generation of boomerang adults will certainly have a long-term impact on not just them but also their parents.
Comments