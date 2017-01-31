Student Debt Causing the Boomeranging of Young Adults?

0:41 Protesters oppose executive order on refugees Pause

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

0:18 No snow plow? No problem, use a table.

1:16 Bellefonte Area students run Life Skills Cafe

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer