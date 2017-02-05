Joel Confer dealership nears completion of new building

A State College auto dealership is nearing the completion of its new building.
Joel Confer Toyota/BMW/Scion, located at 120 Clinton Ave., is getting a new look, including a larger showroom that can display up to 12 vehicles. General manager Ron Rehmeyer said the upgraded building also features a refreshed space for parts, service and sales and display areas for virtual test drives.
Rehmeyer said the dealership is targeting to complete construction by Feb. 15. He cited expansion and innovation in the automotive industry as reasons for the construction, which began in November 2015.
“Now we’re fully engaged in the electric marketplace, so now we have display areas where you can see the differences in what’s new in the automobile industry,” he said. “The architecture matches BMW’s architecture worldwide, their extensive use of glass and special lighting and special flooring.”
Rehmeyer said the team has quadrupled the size of the showroom. For the past year, he said, the company has operated without any indoor display area.
When Joel Confer first opened in State College almost 40 years ago, the dealership had four different models of BMW, Rehmeyer said. Now, he said, it has 106.
“The lighting and presentation is just phenomenal and it makes people excited to visit the space and see the cars,” he said. “For us, it gives the sense that you’re actually in an auto show.”
Envy Nightclub opens in State College
A downtown State College nightclub spot recently saw its third operation open up in six years.
Envy Nightclub, located at 420 E. College Ave., held its grand opening on Jan. 27. The opening came about a month after the company announced its intention to open. Owner Dennis James, a 2015 Penn State graduate, said the nightclub’s hours are 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
The announcement was made on the nightclub’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
Envy Nightclub takes the place of Levels Nightclub, which closed in 2015.
Levels Nightclub opened in 2012. It replaced the Mezzanine, another nightclub, which opened a year earlier.
Courthouse Crepes reopens in Bellefonte
Courthouse Crepes, located at 101 S. Allegheny St. in Bellefonte, reopened on Jan. 28 “after a little bit of an issue,” according to a Facebook post by the restaurant.
The eatery, which serves a slate of crepes, breakfast and lunch fare, was previously closed since late-December. According to the Facebook post, Courthouse Crepes has opened under new management and now features an updated menu based on customer feedback.
The mentioned menu items include pulled pork barbecue sandwiches, soup, breakfast sandwiches, fruit smoothies, lattes and espresso drinks.
Gary Miller and Justin Melanson, who together opened the restaurant in June, could not be reached for comment.
The eatery announced its winter hours as 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.
Westside Stadium Bar and Grill closes
Westside Stadium Bar and Grill, located at 1301 W. College Ave. in State College, closed on Dec. 21, owner Matt Leitzell said.
“Just wasn’t making it,” Letizell said. “I’m looking to sell.”
Leitzell said he had two offers as of Thursday, adding that nothing has been finalized.
In July, the property was listed for sale, but was taken off the market shortly afterward, according to Leitzell.
The establishment opened in 2010.
