Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:54 Coach Franklin discusses 2016 season's impact on National Signing Day

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban