Comcast: 911 service restored after outage

Comcast officials say some customers in Western Washington, Spokane and parts of Oregon including Portland may have had difficulty calling 911 after an outage was reported.
KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/3WcaGN ) the outage happened just after 4 p.m. Friday and that service was restored just after 5:30 p.m.
The State Emergency Management Department said Friday the outage affected only Comcast customers with phone service provided through the internet.
Comcast said a switch failure in Atlanta caused the outage.
Authorities in various counties recommended that people use cellphones to call 911 if they needed to report an emergency.
