Visitation for Ilitch set for Wednesday at Fox Theatre

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois Pause

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road