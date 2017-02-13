Editor’s note: This story is part of the CDT’s Business Matters special section.
The following is a list of the top 40 employers in Centre County, compiled from the state Department of Labor & Industry Center for Workforce Information and Analysis. All results are from the second quarter of 2016.
1. Penn State
University Park
President: Eric Barron
What: A public research university with more than 40,000 undergraduate student enrollment.
Previous rank: 1
Contact: 865-4700
2. Mount Nittany Medical Center and Health Services
1800 E. Park Ave., State College
What: A regional health system that includes Mount Nittany Medical Center, a 260-bed acute care facility, and Mount Nittany Physician Group, a practice with physicians practicing in more than 60 specialties and subspecialities.
Previous rank: 2
Contact: 231-7000
3. State government
Harrisburg
Governor: Tom Wolf
What: The state government has a 2016-17 budget of $31.5 billion, and is not under the purview of the federal or local authorities.
Previous rank: 4
Contact: 717-787-2500
4. State College Area School District
Superintendent: Bob O’Donnell
What: The school district, with main offices based in College Township, serves residents in the Centre Region with a 2016-17 budget of about $147 million.
Previous rank: 3
Contact: 231-1011
5. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.
1952 Waddle Road, Suite 203, State College
What: An excavation company that operates quarries ad asphalt facilities in commonwealth and nearby states.
Previous rank: 6
Contact: 237-1444
6. Wal-Mart Associates
Centre Region
What: A retail business that manages discount department stores around the world. There are two Wal-Mart stores and one Sam’s Club in Centre County.
Previous rank: 5
7. Weis Markets
Sunbury
What: A Pennsylvania-based supermarket chain with locations also in New York, Maryland, West Virginia and New Jersey. There are five locations in Centre County.
Previous rank: 8
Contact: 866-999-9347
8. Centre County
Bellefonte
Commissioners: Steve Dershem, Mark Higgins and Mike Pipe
What: The country runs governmental functions not otherwise taken care of by the state or local governments.
Previous rank: 9
Contact: 355-6700
9. Geisinger Clinic
Medical Director for Centre County: John Pagnotto
What: A branch of the Danville-based Geisinger Health System, which serves central and northeastern Pennsylvania.
Previous rank: 10
10. Federal government
Washington, D.C.
President: Donald Trump
What: The federal government has about 55 establishments in Centre County.
Previous rank: 11
11. Bellefonte Area School District
318 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte
Superintendent: Michelle Saylor
What: The school district has one high school, one middle school and four elementary schools, and serves residents in the Nittany Valley Region of Centre County. The 2016-17 budget is $48.825 million — a more than $1.2 million increase from the previous year.
Previous rank: 14
Contact: 355-4814
12. AccuWeather
385 Science Park Road, State College
Founder/president: Joel Myers
What: A national weather company that provides weather forecasting around the world.
Previous rank: 15
Contact: 235-8650
13. YMCA of Centre County
125 W. High St., Bellefonte
Executive director: Howard Long
What: A non-for-profit community-centered organization. There are five branches in Centre County.
Previous rank: 12
Contact: 355-5551
14. Wegmans Food Markets
345 Colonnade Blvd., State College
What: A family-owned grocery store based in Rochester, N.Y., with locations in six states. There is one location in Centre County.
Previous rank: 13
Contact: 278-9000
15. Shaner Operating Corp.
1965 Waddle Road, State College
President: Bryan Wolcott
Founder: Paul Silvis
What: Shaner Corp. comprises hotels, management firms and financial services.
Previous rank: 16
Contact: 234-4460
16. Restek Corp.
110 Benner Circle, Bellefonte
What: A corporation that manufactures chromatography products used in a wide range of scientific analysis. Restek was founded in 1985 in Centre County.
Previous rank: 18
Contact: 353-1300
17. GM McCrossin Inc.
2780 Benner Pike, Bellefonte
What: A full-service construction firm that serves clients in the Mid-Atlantic.
Previous rank: 37
Contact: 355-4848
18. UHS of Pennsylvania
438 Student Health Center, University Park
Previous rank: N/A
Contact: 863-0774
19. McDonald’s Restaurants of Pennsylvania
What: A global fast food chain, based in Illinois, and has five locations in Centre County.
Previous Rank: 21
Contact: Regional office, 412-859-0500
20. Raytheon Co.
302 Science Park Road, State College
What: A defense contracting company based in Massachusetts. The Centre Region facility is part of the Intelligence and Information Systems division.
Previous Rank: 24 (tie)
Contact: 278-2000
21. Centre Crest
502 E. Howard St., Bellefonte
Board president: Betsy Boyer
What: Provides medical care and services through a resident-centered care approach for individuals in need of recovery after a hospital stay, sudden illness, injury and more.
Previous rank: 19
Contact: 355-6777
22. Bald Eagle Area School District
751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate
Superintendent: Jeff Miles
What: A rural school district that serves residents in the Upper and Lower Bald Eagle Valley regions, and the Mountaintop Region. There is a combined middle and high school, and four elementary schools. The 2016-17 budget is $31,555,434.
Previous rank: 20
Contact: 355-4860
23. Powdr-Woodward PA
Haines Township
What: A company that oversees mountain resorts, action sports camps, content production and media. They manage Camp Woodward, an action sports facility in the Penns Valley area that specializes in inline skating, skateboarding, BMX racing and other action sports.
Previous rank: N/A
Contact: 349-5633
24. Sigma Aldrich Supelco
595 N. Harrison Road, Bellefonte
What: Manufactures chromatography columns and other related products for analytical scientists.
Previous rank: 22
Contact: 359-2147
25. Quality Plaza (Minitab Inc.)
1829 Pine Hall Road, State College
What: Creates data analysis software for businesses and educational statistics software for schools.
Previous rank: 30
Contact: 238-3280
26. HRI Inc.
1750 W. College Ave., State College
What: A family-owned paving company that runs several hot-mix asphalt and emulsion plants in the Mid-Atlantic.
Previous rank: 7
Contact: 238-5071
27. Sheetz
Altoona
CEO: Joe Sheetz
What: A gas and convenience store chain service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. There are eight Sheetz stores in Centre County.
Previous rank: 24 (tie)
Contact: 1-800-487-5444
28. Foxdale Village Corp.
500 E. Marylyn Ave., State College
What: A Quaker-directed, nonprofit continuing care retirement community.
Previous rank: 27
Contact: 238-3322
29. Penns Valley Area School District
4528 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills
Superintendent: Brian Griffith
What: A rural school district that serves residents of the Brush and Penns valley areas. It includes Gregg, Penn, Haines, Miles and Potter Townships and the boroughs of Centre Hall and Millheim. The district has one combined middle and high school, and three elementary schools. The 2016-17 budget is $26,115,85 up by 2.06 percent or $528,351 from the 2015-16 school year.
Previous rank: 34
Contact: 422-2000
30. Giant Food Stores
What: The Carlisle-based grocery chain operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It’s partners with other supermarket chains like Tops Markets of Buffalo, N.Y., and Martin’s. There are two locations, both in the Centre Region.
Previous rank: 23
Contact: 888-814-4268
31. HealthSouth Nittany Valley
550 W. College Ave., Pleasant Gap
What: A rehab hospital that provides comprehensive rehabilitation services for recovery after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and more.
Previous rank: 28
Contact: 359-5630
32. Hotel State College
100 W. College Ave., State College
What: The company runs numerous bars and restaurants in downtown State College including The Corner Room, The Allen Street Grill, Bill Pickles Tap Room, Indigo, Chumleys and Zeno’s Pub.
Previous rank: 24 (tie)
Contact: 237-4350
33. Borough of State College
243 S. Allen St., State College
Manager: Tom Fountaine
Mayor: Elizabeth Goreham
What: The borough oversees local government services.
Previous Rank: 29
Contact: 234-7100
34. Sound Technology
401 Science Park Road, State College
What: Manufactures specialized medical ultrasound probes.
Previous rank: Top 40, unspecified
Contact: 234-4377
35. Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
1850 E. Park Ave. No. 207, State College
What: Operates practices in the State College area as part of the University Park Regional Campus of the Penn State College of Medicine.
Previous rank: 31 (tie)
Contact: 235-2480
36. Skills of Central Pennsylvania
What: A private, nonprofit organization that creates opportunities and provides support for people who need specialized services.
Previous rank: 36
Contact: 238-3245
37. The HR Office
2437 Commercial Blvd. No. 5, State College
What: A company that provides employment and HR consulting services.
Previous Rank: N/A
Contact: 238-3750
38. Graymont
965 E. College Ave., Pleasant Gap
Vice President of Sales/Distribution: Randy Pletcher
What: The Canadian lime and stone manufacturing firm runs a facility in Centre County.
Previous rank: 31 (tie)
Contact: 355-4761
39. Presbytery Homes (Windy Hill Village)
100 Dogwood Drive, Philipsburg
What: The senior living community is part of the larger, nonprofit organization Presbyterian Senior Living.
Previous rank: 33
Contact: 342-8400
40. Coca-Cola Co.
217 Aquapenn Drive, Boggs Township
What: A distribution center for the larger carbonated soft drink producer headquartered in Atlanta.
Previous rank: N/A
Contact: 357-8600
