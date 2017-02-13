Business

The top 40 employers in Centre County

The following is a list of the top 40 employers in Centre County, compiled from the state Department of Labor & Industry Center for Workforce Information and Analysis. All results are from the second quarter of 2016.

1. Penn State

University Park

President: Eric Barron

What: A public research university with more than 40,000 undergraduate student enrollment.

Previous rank: 1

Contact: 865-4700

2. Mount Nittany Medical Center and Health Services

1800 E. Park Ave., State College

What: A regional health system that includes Mount Nittany Medical Center, a 260-bed acute care facility, and Mount Nittany Physician Group, a practice with physicians practicing in more than 60 specialties and subspecialities.

Previous rank: 2

Contact: 231-7000

3. State government

Harrisburg

Governor: Tom Wolf

What: The state government has a 2016-17 budget of $31.5 billion, and is not under the purview of the federal or local authorities.

Previous rank: 4

Contact: 717-787-2500

4. State College Area School District

Superintendent: Bob O’Donnell

What: The school district, with main offices based in College Township, serves residents in the Centre Region with a 2016-17 budget of about $147 million.

Previous rank: 3

Contact: 231-1011

5. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.

1952 Waddle Road, Suite 203, State College

What: An excavation company that operates quarries ad asphalt facilities in commonwealth and nearby states.

Previous rank: 6

Contact: 237-1444

6. Wal-Mart Associates

Centre Region

What: A retail business that manages discount department stores around the world. There are two Wal-Mart stores and one Sam’s Club in Centre County.

Previous rank: 5

7. Weis Markets

Sunbury

What: A Pennsylvania-based supermarket chain with locations also in New York, Maryland, West Virginia and New Jersey. There are five locations in Centre County.

Previous rank: 8

Contact: 866-999-9347

8. Centre County

Bellefonte

Commissioners: Steve Dershem, Mark Higgins and Mike Pipe

What: The country runs governmental functions not otherwise taken care of by the state or local governments.

Previous rank: 9

Contact: 355-6700

9. Geisinger Clinic

Medical Director for Centre County: John Pagnotto

What: A branch of the Danville-based Geisinger Health System, which serves central and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Previous rank: 10

10. Federal government

Washington, D.C.

President: Donald Trump

What: The federal government has about 55 establishments in Centre County.

Previous rank: 11

11. Bellefonte Area School District

318 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte

Superintendent: Michelle Saylor

What: The school district has one high school, one middle school and four elementary schools, and serves residents in the Nittany Valley Region of Centre County. The 2016-17 budget is $48.825 million — a more than $1.2 million increase from the previous year.

Previous rank: 14

Contact: 355-4814

12. AccuWeather

385 Science Park Road, State College

Founder/president: Joel Myers

What: A national weather company that provides weather forecasting around the world.

Previous rank: 15

Contact: 235-8650

13. YMCA of Centre County

125 W. High St., Bellefonte

Executive director: Howard Long

What: A non-for-profit community-centered organization. There are five branches in Centre County.

Previous rank: 12

Contact: 355-5551

14. Wegmans Food Markets

345 Colonnade Blvd., State College

What: A family-owned grocery store based in Rochester, N.Y., with locations in six states. There is one location in Centre County.

Previous rank: 13

Contact: 278-9000

15. Shaner Operating Corp.

1965 Waddle Road, State College

President: Bryan Wolcott

Founder: Paul Silvis

What: Shaner Corp. comprises hotels, management firms and financial services.

Previous rank: 16

Contact: 234-4460

16. Restek Corp.

110 Benner Circle, Bellefonte

What: A corporation that manufactures chromatography products used in a wide range of scientific analysis. Restek was founded in 1985 in Centre County.

Previous rank: 18

Contact: 353-1300

17. GM McCrossin Inc.

2780 Benner Pike, Bellefonte

What: A full-service construction firm that serves clients in the Mid-Atlantic.

Previous rank: 37

Contact: 355-4848

18. UHS of Pennsylvania

438 Student Health Center, University Park

Previous rank: N/A

Contact: 863-0774

19. McDonald’s Restaurants of Pennsylvania

What: A global fast food chain, based in Illinois, and has five locations in Centre County.

Previous Rank: 21

Contact: Regional office, 412-859-0500

20. Raytheon Co.

302 Science Park Road, State College

What: A defense contracting company based in Massachusetts. The Centre Region facility is part of the Intelligence and Information Systems division.

Previous Rank: 24 (tie)

Contact: 278-2000

21. Centre Crest

502 E. Howard St., Bellefonte

Board president: Betsy Boyer

What: Provides medical care and services through a resident-centered care approach for individuals in need of recovery after a hospital stay, sudden illness, injury and more.

Previous rank: 19

Contact: 355-6777

22. Bald Eagle Area School District

751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate

Superintendent: Jeff Miles

What: A rural school district that serves residents in the Upper and Lower Bald Eagle Valley regions, and the Mountaintop Region. There is a combined middle and high school, and four elementary schools. The 2016-17 budget is $31,555,434.

Previous rank: 20

Contact: 355-4860

23. Powdr-Woodward PA

Haines Township

What: A company that oversees mountain resorts, action sports camps, content production and media. They manage Camp Woodward, an action sports facility in the Penns Valley area that specializes in inline skating, skateboarding, BMX racing and other action sports.

Previous rank: N/A

Contact: 349-5633

24. Sigma Aldrich Supelco

595 N. Harrison Road, Bellefonte

What: Manufactures chromatography columns and other related products for analytical scientists.

Previous rank: 22

Contact: 359-2147

25. Quality Plaza (Minitab Inc.)

1829 Pine Hall Road, State College

What: Creates data analysis software for businesses and educational statistics software for schools.

Previous rank: 30

Contact: 238-3280

26. HRI Inc.

1750 W. College Ave., State College

What: A family-owned paving company that runs several hot-mix asphalt and emulsion plants in the Mid-Atlantic.

Previous rank: 7

Contact: 238-5071

27. Sheetz

Altoona

CEO: Joe Sheetz

What: A gas and convenience store chain service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. There are eight Sheetz stores in Centre County.

Previous rank: 24 (tie)

Contact: 1-800-487-5444

28. Foxdale Village Corp.

500 E. Marylyn Ave., State College

What: A Quaker-directed, nonprofit continuing care retirement community.

Previous rank: 27

Contact: 238-3322

29. Penns Valley Area School District

4528 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills

Superintendent: Brian Griffith

What: A rural school district that serves residents of the Brush and Penns valley areas. It includes Gregg, Penn, Haines, Miles and Potter Townships and the boroughs of Centre Hall and Millheim. The district has one combined middle and high school, and three elementary schools. The 2016-17 budget is $26,115,85 up by 2.06 percent or $528,351 from the 2015-16 school year.

Previous rank: 34

Contact: 422-2000

30. Giant Food Stores

What: The Carlisle-based grocery chain operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It’s partners with other supermarket chains like Tops Markets of Buffalo, N.Y., and Martin’s. There are two locations, both in the Centre Region.

Previous rank: 23

Contact: 888-814-4268

31. HealthSouth Nittany Valley

550 W. College Ave., Pleasant Gap

What: A rehab hospital that provides comprehensive rehabilitation services for recovery after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and more.

Previous rank: 28

Contact: 359-5630

32. Hotel State College

100 W. College Ave., State College

What: The company runs numerous bars and restaurants in downtown State College including The Corner Room, The Allen Street Grill, Bill Pickles Tap Room, Indigo, Chumleys and Zeno’s Pub.

Previous rank: 24 (tie)

Contact: 237-4350

33. Borough of State College

243 S. Allen St., State College

Manager: Tom Fountaine

Mayor: Elizabeth Goreham

What: The borough oversees local government services.

Previous Rank: 29

Contact: 234-7100

34. Sound Technology

401 Science Park Road, State College

What: Manufactures specialized medical ultrasound probes.

Previous rank: Top 40, unspecified

Contact: 234-4377

35. Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

1850 E. Park Ave. No. 207, State College

What: Operates practices in the State College area as part of the University Park Regional Campus of the Penn State College of Medicine.

Previous rank: 31 (tie)

Contact: 235-2480

36. Skills of Central Pennsylvania

What: A private, nonprofit organization that creates opportunities and provides support for people who need specialized services.

Previous rank: 36

Contact: 238-3245

37. The HR Office

2437 Commercial Blvd. No. 5, State College

What: A company that provides employment and HR consulting services.

Previous Rank: N/A

Contact: 238-3750

38. Graymont

965 E. College Ave., Pleasant Gap

Vice President of Sales/Distribution: Randy Pletcher

What: The Canadian lime and stone manufacturing firm runs a facility in Centre County.

Previous rank: 31 (tie)

Contact: 355-4761

39. Presbytery Homes (Windy Hill Village)

100 Dogwood Drive, Philipsburg

What: The senior living community is part of the larger, nonprofit organization Presbyterian Senior Living.

Previous rank: 33

Contact: 342-8400

40. Coca-Cola Co.

217 Aquapenn Drive, Boggs Township

What: A distribution center for the larger carbonated soft drink producer headquartered in Atlanta.

Previous rank: N/A

Contact: 357-8600

