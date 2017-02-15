US consumer prices post biggest rise in nearly 4 years

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'