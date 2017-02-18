On-the-go veterinary practice shakes a leg

If your pet is sick but can’t get in the car, a new business may be able to lend a paw.
Happy Paws Mobile Vet launched in January and recently began seeing clients. Founded by Penn State grad Andy VanGorder, the mobile veterinary practice covers the State College to Lock Haven area, according to the company, and provides a range of services, including general wellness exams, vaccinations, lab diagnostics, microchip services and even nail trims.
VanGorder, 26, saw a need after spending time in a traditional clinic.
“We would get a lot of calls from the homebound or specifically the elderly who didn’t have access to the clinic,” he said. “Or a lot of times people may have dogs that are bigger or may have difficulty getting to the clinic as well.”
VanGorder, who received his veterinary medicine degree from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, decided he wanted to become a veterinarian after working at the Clinton County SPCA in high school.
“I saw the number of sick animals that would come in and a lot of which at the time we weren’t able to help, which is very common in shelters,” he said. “That’s when I realized I wanted to learn how to fix these things.”
But as a veterinarian, working with those curious, bipedal beings is also part and parcel of the job.
“I enjoy the ability to help animals, but at the same time I enjoy the ability to help and meet new people,” he said. “Because a lot of veterinary medicine is dealing with people as much as it’s dealing with animals.”
Happy Paws Mobile Vet takes calls 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The State Theatre gets greener
The State Theatre recently kicked off its “Hydrate The State” campaign, an initiative of its sustainability program. Through a partnership with Nalgene and Reverb, a music and environmental nonprofit, The State Theatre’s campaign focuses on reducing single-use plastic and on cutting down waste.
The State Theatre is selling Nalgene bottles for $20, which is split evenly between The State Theatre Sustainability Fund and Reverb, according to a release. As part of the campaign, the theater also plans on installing two water bottle-refill stations.
Days Inn Penn State earns honors
The Days Inn Penn State has been named the 2015-2016 Hotel of the Year, Wyndham Hotel Group recently announced. The hotel won the award for its excellence in accommodations, evaluation scores, guest satisfaction and operating performance.
The 2015 Chairman’s Award winner also received the Best of the Best Award and General Manager Edward Tubbs was awarded General Manager of the Year by the company, a release stated.
Patrick Breen, the senior vice president for the Days Inn brand, lauded the efforts of the winners.
“These hotels represent the very best of what our brand has to offer and are true ambassadors of the Days Inn name,” he said in a release.
