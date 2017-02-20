Timeline of events surrounding Kim Dotcom extradition fight

The legal case involving flamboyant internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has lasted more than five years and will likely continue for years to come. Here's a timeline of significant events:
___
2005: Dotcom founds the file-sharing site Megaupload, which becomes one of the most popular sites on the internet.
___
November 2010: Dotcom, who was born in Germany and who also lived for several years in Hong Kong, is granted permanent residency in New Zealand.
___
January 2012: The U.S. shuts down the Megaupload site, files criminal charges against Dotcom and his colleagues, and seizes money and assets worth tens of millions of dollars. Dotcom is arrested in a dramatic police raid on his mansion in New Zealand and is incarcerated.
___
February 2012: Dotcom is released from jail on bail.
___
January 2013: Dotcom launches a new file-sharing website, Mega.
___
May 2014: The Internet Party, funded by Dotcom, is registered with election authorities.
___
September 2014: Dotcom's political party fails to win any seats in the New Zealand Parliament.
___
December 2015: The New Zealand District Court finds Dotcom and three colleagues can be extradited to the U.S. They appeal the decision.
