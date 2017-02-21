Deal hunger sends food stocks higher; US indexes at records

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families Pause

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports