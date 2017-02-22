Business

February 22, 2017 10:59 PM

Man arrested in Staten Island double fatal

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shootings of two men inside a cash advance company in New York City.

Police said Wednesday that 32-year-old Ricky Dennis, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder charges.

The shooting happened last month at Universal Merchant Funding, a small business loan and cash advance company on Staten Island.

Police say a masked gunman went inside and shot the men in their heads. The suspect then fled in a vehicle.

Police say 57-year-old Michael Genovese, of Edgewater, New Jersey, and an unidentified 52-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No motive has been given for the shooting.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos