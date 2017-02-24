Ohio lawmakers propose back-to-school sales tax break again

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban Pause

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:02 Rings trailer