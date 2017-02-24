Lawmakers to vote on money for treatment, military authority

Lawmakers are set to vote on a statewide budget request that could expand access to drug treatment.
A legislative committee on Friday is expected to vote on a supplementary budget that fills budgetary holes until June.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage's proposal would transfer $35 million in surplus funds to Maine's rainy day fund.
Lawmakers and the Department of Health and Human Services also support using $4.8 million in state and federal funds to expand medication-assisted treatment to 400 individuals.
The supplementary budget would provide $7.6 million to the University of Maine system to maintain the in-state tuition freeze and expand an early college program.
A $7 million rescue package would help the Maine Military Authority, a quasi-governmental business that wants to rehire workers it laid off after underbidding a contract.
Comments