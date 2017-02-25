Bettman upholds 10-game suspension of Ducks' Vermette

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

2:27 Athletes show off dance moves at Thon pep rally