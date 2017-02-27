Doubts over merger of London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

0:30 Is that Calvin Coolidge?

1:07 Constituents of Rep. Glenn Thompson hold town hall, without him