US banks in strong shape as 4th quarter profit jumps

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families Pause

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:02 Rings trailer