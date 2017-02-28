Great Falls man pleads guilty to bank fraud charges

The 52-year-old former president of a failed restaurant group has pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud charges.
The Great Falls Tribune reports (http://gftrib.com/2l9G0yt) that Ken Hatzenbeller pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls on Tuesday.
Prosecutors accused him of lying to a Utah bank about how he intended to spend the $500,000 loan granted to him in September 2014.
His sentencing is set for May 18, where he could potentially be sentenced to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
Hatzenbeller has been granted supervised release until his sentencing hearing.
