Asian shares lower as investors await Fed chair's speech

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:02 Rings trailer

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

0:45 Suspect in slaying, Amber Alert abduction leaves Pennsylvania court

0:23 Murder, kidnapping suspect who fled with daughter arrives at Pa. court

2:03 Presidential Wax Museum at Port Matilda Elementary

0:30 Is that Calvin Coolidge?

1:07 Constituents of Rep. Glenn Thompson hold town hall, without him