March 4, 2017 9:55 AM

More questions on tap for proposed 3rd Connecticut casino

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

State lawmakers will be asking more questions of Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes about their proposal to build a third casino, now that they've chosen East Windsor for a location.

The General Assembly's Public Safety and Security Committee has scheduled a hearing Thursday on legislation allowing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to open their proposed facility on non-tribal land. The tribes, which own and operate casinos in southeastern Connecticut, want a third casino to compete with MGM's facility under construction in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Lawmakers will also hear testimony on a bill that would open up the process to other casino developers, something MGM has advocated.

Meanwhile, some East Windsor casino opponents are planning a forum Monday to discuss a possible town referendum concerning the proposal.

