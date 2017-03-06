Ceremonies in Belgium mark 3 decades since ferry sinking

1:10 Video: BMX champ Jamie Bestwick opens Rothrock Coffee Pause

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

0:45 Suspect in slaying, Amber Alert abduction leaves Pennsylvania court