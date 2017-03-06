Pipeline firm seeks 42 percent reduction in property taxes

An oil pipeline company wants the $44.7 million assessed value of its real estate and personal property in South Portland to be reduced 42 percent.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mv1QfE ) the Portland Pipe Line Corp. requested discounts on holdings stretching more than 200 acres, including its oil tanker pier on Casco Bay.
The tax abatement application says the city's Clear Skies law significantly reduced the value of the company's pipeline.
South Portland in 2014 banned the loading of crude oil into tankers on the city's waterfront.
The law blocked the pipeline company from bringing oil to the city from Canada. Portland Pipe Line is challenging the law in federal court.
The city has until the end of the month to respond to the abatement request.
