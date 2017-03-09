Markets Right Now: Stocks are little changed on Wall Street

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change